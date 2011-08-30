BRUSSELS The main focus for NATO's operations in Libya is currently near the Mediterranean town of Sirte, where pro-Gaddafi forces have hunkered down, a spokesman for the Western military alliance said Tuesday.

"Our main area of attention is a corridor... (leading up) to the eastern edge of Sirte," spokesman Colonel Roland Lavoie, speaking from Naples, told a NATO briefing. Libya's interim rulers announced earlier Tuesday they were setting a four-day deadline for forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi to surrender or face military force.

Lavoie said NATO had also received reports about talks between anti- and pro-Gaddafi forces and described them as positive.

"We have seen reports from a few hours ago that there are discussions between anti-Gaddafi and pro-Gaddafi supporters, we see these discussions as encouraging signs and we see how they evolve in coming days," he said.