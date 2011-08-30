BRUSSELS NATO's focus in Libya is deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi's hometown of Sirte on the Mediterranean coast where forces loyal to him were holding out, the military alliance said on Tuesday.

The alliance was now concentrating more on hunting down potential targets, as opposed to striking weapons systems or military facilities identified earlier by reconnaissance or intelligence, a NATO official speaking on condition of anonymity said.

"Our main area of attention is now the corridor between Bani Walid and the eastern edge of Sirte, where pro-Gaddafi forces are maintaining a varying presence," NATO spokesman Colonel Roland Lavoie said from Naples.

"With respect to Sirte ... we have seen reports from a few hours ago that there are discussions between anti-Gaddafi and pro-Gaddafi supporters."

"We are aware that anti-Gaddafi forces are seeking a resolution, if possible, without violence," Lavoie said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Libya's National Transitional Council (NTC) said they had given Gaddafi's forces until Saturday to surrender Sirte and other areas or face military force.

"We see these discussions as encouraging signs and we (will) see how they evolve in coming days."

He said forces loyal to Gaddafi were concentrated in towns and villages around Sirte and towards the Al Jufrah area in the south.

"The Gaddafi regime is collapsing and rapidly losing control on multiple fronts," Lavoie said.

NATO struck two dozen vehicles and several facilities and rocket launchers in the area of Sirte on Monday, it said.

NATO member states have started discussions on when to end military operations in Libya, but will likely wait for a signal from the UN before doing so, officials have said.

