Following are the latest political and military developments in the Libyan crisis.

* Libyan forces backed by NATO bombers struck at loyalist troops dug in around Muammar Gaddafi's hometown on Wednesday, as refugees streamed out of the besieged bastion fearing a bloody showdown in the coming days.

* Britain's Royal Air Force was on Wednesday flying a special mission to Libya -- crates of freshly printed bank notes worth more than $1.5 billion (922 million pounds) which will be used to help its new rulers pay public workers and banks to replenish cash machines.

* Gasoline shortages in east Libya are at their worst since the uprising against Gaddafi began, residents said on Wednesday, even as international traders and suppliers rush fuel cargoes to the country.

* One of Gaddafi's sons has offered to surrender and join the movement which ousted his father if his security is assured, a Libyan military commander said in remarks broadcast by Al Jazeera International television on Wednesday.

* Germany and Libya's new authorities will investigate reports that high-powered German assault rifles wound up in Muammar Gaddafi's arsenals where the weapons were seized by rebels and used against his forces, officials in Berlin said.

* NATO said it conducted 109 air sorties on Monday, 38 of them strike sorties to identify and hit targets.

* It said key targets hit on Tuesday included:

-- in the vicinity of Sirte: one command and control facility, three tanks, 12 armed vehicles, one military facility, one command post and one radar

-- near Bani Walid: one military ammunition storage facility, one military tank/multiple rocket launcher storage facility, one military facility, three surface to surface missile launchers

-- in the area of Hun: four anti-aircraft weapon systems, one anti-aircraft artillery piece, one radar, two tanks, two multiple rocket launchers, one artillery piece.

* Since NATO took command of air strikes on March 31, its aircraft have conducted 20,980 sorties including 7,886 strike sorties. NATO members participating in air strikes include France, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and the United States.

* Fifteen ships under NATO command are patrolling the central Mediterranean Sea to enforce a U.N. arms embargo. On Tuesday, 15 vessels were hailed to determine destination and cargo. None were boarded or diverted.

* A total of 2,441 vessels have been hailed, 246 boarded and 11 diverted since the start of the arms embargo.