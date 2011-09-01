Following are the latest political and military developments in the Libyan crisis.

* Leaders of the Libyan uprising that overthrew Muammar Gaddafi sat down with world powers on Thursday to map out the country's rebuilding, 42 years to the day after the former strongman seized power in a coup.

* Muammar Gaddafi called on his supporters to set Libya alight, vowed that his backers would not give up and said those against him were divided, Arabic news channels reported on Thursday.

* Gaddafi is in a desert town outside Tripoli planning a fightback, a Libyan military chief said on Thursday.

* The massed crowds that filled a central Tripoli square each September 1 to celebrate Gaddafi's 1969 coup have vanished, replaced this year by tramps and men collecting spent bullet casings for scrap.

* Gaddafi's sons clashed on the airwaves on Wednesday, with one offering peace and another promising a 'war of attrition' as a final battle for control of Libya's coast loomed.

* Libya's ruling National Transitional Council has extended by one week its deadline for the surrender of Sirte, Gaddafi's last bastion of support on the Mediterranean coast, an NTC spokesman said on Thursday.

* Gaddafi called Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to negotiate a passage into his country but the latter refused to take his call, a local newspaper reported on Thursday.

* Algeria will recognise Libya's new leaders when they establish a representative government, Algeria's foreign minister said in an interview on Thursday.

* NATO said it conducted 110 air sorties on Wednesday, 34 of them strike sorties to identify and hit targets.

* It said key targets hit on Wednesday included:

-- in the vicinity of Sirte: one command and control node, five surface-to-air missile transloaders, one armed vehicle, one tank, four surface-to-air missile launchers and one multiple rocket launcher

-- near Bani Walid: one ammunition storage facility, one command and control node

-- in the area of Hun: one radar and one military support vehicle.

* Since NATO took command of air strikes on March 31, its aircraft have conducted 21,090 sorties including 7,920 strike sorties. NATO members participating in air strikes include France, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and the United States.

* Fifteen ships under NATO command are patrolling the central Mediterranean Sea to enforce a U.N. arms embargo. On Wednesday, 8 vessels were hailed to determine destination and cargo. Two were boarded and none were diverted.

* A total of 2,449 vessels have been hailed, 248 boarded and 11 diverted since the start of the arms embargo.