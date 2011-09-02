Following are the latest political and military developments in the Libyan crisis.

* Libya is counting on quickly restoring oil production to revive its economy and five international oil firms are already back and working to resume operations, senior officials in the interim council's reconstruction team said on Friday.

* Libya's new leadership reaffirmed its commitment to democracy and good governance as it worked on how to spend billions of dollars released from the frozen assets of fugitive strongman Muammar Gaddafi.

* Five international oil companies have returned to Libya and are working on getting operations running again, the head of the ruling interim council's stabilisation team, Aref Ali Nayed, said on Friday.

* The European Union lifted sanctions on Libyan ports, oil firms and banks on Friday as foreign ministers met to discuss how to help the country's transition from four decades of Gaddafi's rule.

* Bulgaria said it will seek to recover funds it donated to Libya as part of a deal that led to the release of Bulgarian medics sentenced to death by Gaddafi's government.

* With infrastructure damage from Libya's six-month conflict fairly limited, foreign oil companies should return as fast as possible to restore oil production, the interim administration's reconstruction minister said on Friday.

* Turkey said it had decided to reopen its embassy in the Libyan capital Tripoli as of Friday and appointed Ali Kemal Aydin as its new ambassador.

* The African Union is encouraged by promises made by Libya's transitional council at a conference in Paris on Thursday and will discuss with its member states the possibility of recognising the interim leadership, a senior official said.

* Gaddafi on Thursday rejected demands by Libya's new rulers that his forces should surrender and urged his supporters to fight on.

* NATO said it conducted 110 air sorties on Thursday, 38 of them strike sorties to identify and hit targets.

* It said key targets hit included:

-- One command-and-control node, an ammunition store, seven surface-to-air missile transloaders, two armed vehicles, one tank, two military trucks and three surface-to-air missile containers in the vicinity of Sirte

-- One ammunition store in the vicinity of Bani Walid

-- Two anti-aircraft guns, two anti-aircraft artillery systems and two radars in the Waddan area

-- One ammunition store and one command-and-control node near Bani Walid

-- One radar and one military vehicle in the area of Hun

* Since NATO took command of air strikes on March 31, its aircraft have conducted 21,200 sorties including 7,958 strike sorties. NATO members participating in air strikes include France, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and the United States.

* Fifteen ships under NATO command are patrolling the central Mediterranean Sea to enforce a U.N. arms embargo. On Thursday, seven vessels were hailed to determine destination and cargo. Three were boarded and none were diverted.

* A total of 2,456 vessels have been hailed, 251 boarded and 11 diverted since the start of the arms embargo.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; editing by David Stamp)