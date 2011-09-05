Following are the latest political and military developments in the Libyan crisis.

* Forces of the interim ruling council are poised for an assault on the desert town of Bani Walid after negotiators failed to persuade Muammar Gaddafi loyalists to abandon one of their last remaining bastions.

* Commodities trader Glencore has signed its first contract to deliver fuel to the interim council, industry sources said, in a further sign that rival Vitol is losing its position as top supplier to rebels that are now interim leaders.

* Chinese arms firms offered to sell weapons worth about $200 million (124 million pounds) to Muammar Gaddafi's forces in July, two newspapers reported, compounding pressure on Beijing's brittle ties with the rebels who have ousted him.

* Leaders of the Tuareg people in Niger and Mali are urging countrymen who fought in Gaddafi's army to stay in Libya and rally to its new rulers rather than head south to their fragile, poverty-stricken homelands.

* Algeria's prime minister defended on Sunday his country's decision to shelter members of Gaddafi's family, describing it as a humanitarian case.

* The proliferation of weapons in Libya is a major concern and the new rulers need to establish a proper police force and army to replace the hundreds of armed groups who patrol the streets, the United Nations special adviser on Libya said on Sunday.

* Libya's interim government, keen to reassure its anxious fighters and restore stability, announced plans on Sunday to draft thousands of the men who ousted Gaddafi into the police and find other jobs for the rest.

* Members of Libya's former government should participate in the reconciliation process, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday, weighing in on the future of a country where it has billions of dollars in contracts at stake.

* A Libyan Islamist military commander who helped defend Benghazi against Gaddafi's forces has called on the interim cabinet to resign because they are "remnants of the old regime."

* NATO said it conducted 117 air sorties on Sunday, 52 of them strike sorties to identify and hit targets.

* It said key targets hit included:

-- One military vehicle storage facility, two armed vehicles, four multiple rocket launchers, two heavy machine guns and four surface-to-air missile containers in the Sirte area.

-- One command-and-control node/warehouse in the vicinity of Sebha

-- Fourteen surface-to-air missile containers in the vicinity of Waddan

-- Three anti aircraft artillery systems and three radars near Hun

* Since NATO took command of air strikes on March 31, its aircraft have conducted 21,546 sorties including 8,098 strike sorties. NATO members participating in air strikes include France, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and the United States.

* Fifteen ships under NATO command are patrolling the central Mediterranean Sea to enforce a U.N. arms embargo. On Sunday, 14 vessels were hailed to determine destination and cargo. None was boarded or diverted.

* A total of 2,489 vessels have been hailed, 256 boarded and 11 diverted since the start of the arms embargo.

