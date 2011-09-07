Following are the latest political and military developments in the Libyan crisis.

* Muammar Gaddafi is not in Niger and reports of a 200-vehicle convoy entering the country from Libya in recent days are not true, Niger Justice Minister Marou Amadou said on Wednesday.

* More than 1,700 sub-Saharan African migrants have now taken refuge at a southern Libyan desert town and Gaddafi stronghold amid urgent efforts to try to evacuate them to safety, an international aid agency said on Wednesday.

* South Africa's refusal to recognise Libya's new rebel rulers has again exposed the bureaucracy that often stymies decision-making in Pretoria and could have disastrous consequences for its standing and influence in Africa.

* Already awash with bandits, ex-rebel nomads and a growing number of al Qaeda-linked gunmen, Niger's desert north is now the main escape route south from the war in Libya -- and could yet emerge as Muammar Gaddafi's bolt-hole.

* Rebuilding Libya could be worth at least $200 billion (125 billion pounds) over 10 years, but France's role in ousting Gaddafi will not be enough to seal deals, the chief of France's overseas business federation said on Wednesday.

* A major Western defence firm was upgrading military equipment for an elite Libyan security brigade just before an uprising against Gaddafi, documents show, showing how the West tried to foster ties with him during his final years in power.

* Gaddafi was last tracked heading for Libya's southern border, the man leading the hunt told Reuters, though Burkina Faso again denied on Wednesday any plan to offer the deposed leader refuge.

* Haunted by gun-toting loyalists and festooned with faded portraits of Gaddafi, the besieged Libyan town of Bani Walid remains stubbornly in the hands of die-hard gunmen raring to fight for their deposed leader.

* Niger's interior minister denied on Tuesday that hundreds of Libyan vehicles had crossed into the country, saying that, to his knowledge, only the head of Gaddafi's security brigades and his family had been welcomed in the country.

* Gaddafi is still in Libya and is safe and well, his spokesman said on Tuesday, saying he had no idea about a convoy of Libyan army vehicles which are believed to have crossed the desert frontier into Niger.

* NATO said it conducted 118 air sorties on Tuesday, 40 of them strike sorties to identify and hit targets.

* It said key targets hit included:

-- One surface-to-air missile container, one multiple rocket launcher, four armed vehicles, one ammunition store, six tanks, six armoured fighting vehicles and one self-propelled artillery piece in the Sirte area

-- Three radars and three anti-aircraft guns in the vicinity of Hun.

-- One surface-to-air missile facility near Sabha

-- Eight anti-aircraft guns in the vicinity of Waddan

* Since NATO took command of air strikes on March 31, its aircraft have conducted 21,780 sorties including 8,180 strike sorties. NATO members participating in air strikes include France, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and the United States.

* Fourteen ships under NATO command are patrolling the central Mediterranean Sea to enforce a U.N. arms embargo. On Tuesday, 13 vessels were hailed to determine destination and cargo. Four were boarded but none diverted.

* A total of 2,514 vessels have been hailed, 262 boarded and 11 diverted since the start of the arms embargo.

(reporting by David Brunnstrom)