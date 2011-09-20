Following are the latest political and military developments in the Libyan crisis.

* Muammar Gaddafi's spokesman said on Tuesday that 17 captured foreign "mercenaries," including French and British personnel, are being questioned in Gaddafi's stronghold of Bani Walid and will be shown to the public soon.

* The claim to have captured foreigners has been greeted with scepticism, but has highlighted the importance of covert military operations in Gaddafi's overthrow.

* The African Union and South Africa recognized the National Transitional Council (NTC) as Libya's de facto government, removing another piece of diplomatic support for Gaddafi.

* Libya's Benghazi-based Arabian Gulf Oil Company (Agoco) said it planned to restart production at its Mesla field in eastern Libya within two to three days.

* The first cargo of Libyan crude oil to be pumped since the conflict erupted more than seven months ago has failed to attract buyers because of confusion over quality, traders said.

* Libyan provisional government forces have held off from attacking Gaddafi's last bastions because civilians keep streaming out ahead of more assaults.

* NATO's military action in Libya will last as long as needed, British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Tuesday, contradicting taunts by Gaddafi in a speech broadcast by a Syria-based television station.

* Days of messy battles have failed to dislodge Gaddafi's loyalists form the desert enclave of Bani Walid, but commanders of the interim government's forces besieging the town say they are now determined to impose order and discipline on their unruly fighters.

* The interim government said its forces seized the airport and fort in Sabha, one of the last strongholds of Gaddafi's forces. Sabha also controls the main route south out of Libya.

* NATO said it conducted 91 air sorties on Monday, 32 of them strike sorties to identify and hit targets.

* It said key targets hit included:

-- One armed vehicle and one multiple rocket system in the vicinity of Sirte.

-- Six anti-aircraft guns and one command-and-control node near Waddan and Hun.

-- Two air missile systems, two military air radar defence facilities and three air missile facilities near Sabha.

-- One command-and-control node near Bani Walid.

* Since NATO took command of air strikes on March 31, its aircraft have conducted 23,248 sorties including 8,719 strike sorties. NATO members participating in air strikes include France, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and the United States.

* Fourteen ships under NATO command are patrolling the central Mediterranean Sea to enforce a U.N. arms embargo. On Monday, 19 vessels were hailed to determine destination and cargo. Two were boarded but neither was diverted.

* A total of 2,735 vessels have been hailed, 290 boarded and 11 diverted since the start of the arms embargo.

(Reporting by Johanna Somers; editing by David Brunnstrom)