Following are the latest political and military developments in the Libyan crisis.

* NATO agreed on Wednesday to extend its air-and-sea campaign in Libya for up to 90 days as the new rulers try to dislodge well-armed Gaddafi loyalists holding out in several towns.

* Libya's interim rulers said on Wednesday they had captured most of one of Muammar Gaddafi's last strongholds deep in the Sahara desert, a boost to an administration struggling to assert full control over the fractured country.

* A plan to announce a new interim government this week collapsed after members of the current council failed to agree.

* Libya's interim prime minister has proposed a former executive from Eni become minister for oil, highlighting the Italian firm's leading role in an oil industry desperate for a quick restart after seven months of war.

* Britain said on Wednesday its jets had attacked troops loyal to Gaddafi in three different areas, a day after the deposed, fugitive Libyan leader taunted NATO by saying its bombing runs would not last.

*Libya's central bank has enough money to cover state spending for up to six months and has no urgent need to resort to bridge loans, a finance official said on Wednesday.

* NATO said it conducted 102 air sorties on Tuesday, 32 of them strike sorties to identify and hit targets.

* It said key targets hit included:

-- Two military ammunition storage facilities, one command-and-control node, one military vehicle storage facility, six air missile systems and one tank in the vicinity of Sirte.

-- One military vehicle storage facility, four anti-aircraft guns and one armed vehicle near Waddan and Hun.

* Since NATO took command of air strikes on March 31, its aircraft have conducted 23,350 sorties including 8,751 strike sorties. NATO members participating in air strikes include France, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and the United States.

* Fourteen ships under NATO command are patrolling the central Mediterranean Sea to enforce a U.N. arms embargo. On Tuesday, 13 vessels were hailed to determine destination and cargo. None were boarded or diverted.

* A total of 2,748 vessels have been hailed, 290 boarded and 11 diverted since the start of the arms embargo.

