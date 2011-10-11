Following are the latest political and military developments in the Libyan crisis:

* Libyan government forces said on Tuesday they believed they had one of Muammar Gaddafi's sons, Mo'tassim, cornered in the centre of the deposed leader's home town of Sirte, but they were being kept out by determined resistance.

* Gaddafi himself is not in Sirte, according to NTC officials coordinating the hunt for him, but is instead believed to be far to the south in the Sahara desert.

* Many civilians from Sirte are also fighting alongside the remnants of Gaddafi's army in the belief that NTC forces will commit atrocities once they capture the city of 75,000 people, which Gaddafi built into a lavish second capital.

* An emergency relief fund set up during the fight to oust Libyan leader Gaddafi has more than tripled to more than $500 million (320.8 million pounds) since he lost power, but only a fraction of that cash has been distributed under procedures that even some Libyan officials say are too long and complicated.

* There is mounting criticism of the NTC's ability to respond promptly to emergency needs as it struggles to form a government that will see Libya through to elections, and as a result, the temporary fund's procedures are coming under fire.

* Just a third of Libya's assets have been unfrozen despite pledges by global powers to free up billions to rebuild the country after months of war, an official at the Finance Ministry told Reuters in an interview on Monday.

* Gaddafi may be hiding in a remote, thinly-populated area surrounded by mountains, an NTC representative said on Monday.

* The NTC took over the country's main international airport from a group of regional fighters on Monday as part of its efforts to consolidate control over strategic infrastructure.

* British military experts have helped disarm a number of surface-to-air-missiles in Libya previously held by the former regime, British Defence Secretary Liam Fox said on Monday.

* NATO said it conducted 89 air sorties on Monday, 24 of them strike sorties, which aim to identify and hit targets.

* It said targets hit included two ammunition and vehicle storage facilities and one missile storage facility in the vicinity of Bani Walid.

* Since NATO took command of air strikes on March 31, its aircraft have conducted 25,456 sorties, including 9,446 strike sorties. NATO members taking part in air strikes include France, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and the United States.

* Twelve ships under NATO command are patrolling the central Mediterranean Sea to enforce a U.N. arms embargo. On Monday, nine vessels were hailed to determine destination and cargo. None was boarded or diverted.

* A total of 2,989 vessels have been hailed, 296 boarded and 11 diverted since the start of the arms embargo.

