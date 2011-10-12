Following are the latest political and military developments in the Libyan crisis:

* Fighters loyal to deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi are now holding out in just two small pockets of his home town Sirte on Wednesday, government commanders said after making gains overnight.

* The ruling National Transitional Council, NTC, has said it will start the process of rebuilding Libya as a democracy only after the capture of Sirte, a former fishing village transformed by Gaddafi's largesse into a showpiece for his rule replete with lavish conference halls and hotels.

* NTC chairman Mustafa Abdel Jalil said on a visit to Sirte on Tuesday that it would take two more days to take the town, which was the last major holdout of Gaddafi loyalists. Gaddafi himself is believed to be hiding somewhere far to the south in the Libyan desert.

* Production from a Libyan oil field will restart within days and the country should be able to pump 1 million barrels per day (bpd) within a year, the interim oil and finance minister said on Tuesday.

* In an interview with Reuters, Ali Tarhouni said he had received a phone call the previous evening saying the huge El Sharara oil field operated by Spanish firm Repsol was ready to restart and he expected it to resume pumping within days. It produces 200,000 bpd.

* "Within less than a year we will be up to 1 million barrels. I am very confident of that," Tarhouni said.

* The minister promised to scrutinize all oil deals agreed during the rule of deposed leader Gaddafi and would publish evidence of corruption, including documents.

* NATO said it conducted 94 air sorties on Tuesday, 32 of them strike sorties to identify and hit targets.

* It said targets hit included six military vehicles in the vicinity of Bani Walid.

* Since NATO took command of air strikes on March 31, its aircraft have conducted 25,550 sorties, including 9,478 strike sorties. NATO members taking part in air strikes include France, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and the United States.

* Twelve ships under NATO command are patrolling the central Mediterranean Sea to enforce a U.N. arms embargo. On Tuesday, six vessels were hailed to determine destination and cargo. None was boarded or diverted.

* A total of 2,995 vessels have been hailed, 296 boarded and 11 diverted since the start of the arms embargo.

