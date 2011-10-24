BRUSSELS NATO sees virtually no risk of forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi mounting a successful attack to regain power and is likely to formally decide this week to end its military mission in Libya, NATO officials said on Monday.

NATO's commander of Libya operations, Lieutenant-General Charles Bouchard, said any Gaddafi backers still in Libya had no capacity to organise since the fall of Sirte, the deposed leader's last stronghold, and his death last week.

"The threat of organised attack from Gaddafi regime remnants is essentially gone. At this time there are no remaining command and control capabilities that would lead to the return of the regime," Bouchard told a news conference in Naples, Italy.

NATO took a preliminary decision last week to end its seven-month air and sea campaign in Libya on October 31. Alliance envoys are expected to make that formal on Wednesday.

The alliance had been involved in the Libya campaign under a United Nations mandate to protect the population during the uprising against Gaddafi's four-decade authoritarian rule.

Since March 31, it has conducted air strikes, enforced a no-fly zone and an arms embargo via naval patrols. But such steps are no longer necessary, Bouchard said.

Western military powers plan to wind down the Libya mission in the coming days, ahead of the October 31 deadline, and diplomats have said the majority of NATO equipment, including fighter jets, has already withdrawn.

Bouchard said the National Transitional Council (NTC), whose forces overthrew Gaddafi with Western backing, had already begun to form a police force to try to address security issues.

"This is a very large country. It is very likely there will be individuals left out there. But from our perspective what we are really considering here is, 'is the threat such that it can be handled by NTC forces?' And our assessment at this point is that it is so," he told reporters in Brussels.

The Libya military campaign could be seen as a "good model" for future conflicts, said Thomas Nides, Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources. No U.S. troops took part, but the United States provided essential intelligence and equipment as well as helping orchestrate the campaign.

"This is what 21st century conflict intervention may look like," Nides said during a trip to Brussels. "From a perspective of how does NATO work, I would say it worked pretty well in this particular case -- better than pretty well."

TACKLING SECURITY

NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said on Friday the alliance had no intention of keeping forces in the Libyan area after the end of the month.

However, NATO countries could in the future participate in the training and development of Libya's defence and security sectors once the country's interim leaders put basic structures in place, officials have said.

NATO governments could begin discussions on how to cooperate with Libyan authorities in the coming weeks and at the next meeting of foreign ministers from the alliance's member states in Brussels in December, diplomats said.

Libya's NTC declared Libya "liberated" on Sunday after 42 years of Gaddafi's rule, setting the North African state on course for a transition to democracy. In the short-term, the country's new rulers face numerous security concerns.

Western diplomats say regional and tribal rivalries fostered by Gaddafi in the oil-producing state could become violent and damage prospects for a smooth move to democracy.

Stockpiles of conventional weapons and the dismantling of militia are also a concern, as is the fate of Gaddafi's supply of chemical and nuclear agents. Security of the country's southern land borders and the safety of commerce in Libya's Mediterranean Sea waters will also have to be tackled.

