LONDON Britain said on Wednesday its jets had attacked troops loyal to Muammar Gaddafi in three different areas, a day after the deposed, fugitive Libyan leader taunted NATO by saying its bombing runs would not last.

At the pro-Gaddafi desert enclave of Bani Walid, British aircraft destroyed a command and control facility and then demolished a second such target at Hun, 200 miles (260 km) to the southeast, the Ministry of Defence said.

It said Tornado GR4 warplanes then hit a former school in Gaddafi's home town Sirte that had been commandeered as a base for armoured vehicles and anti-aircraft artillery.

On Tuesday, Gaddafi said in a recorded speech: "The bombs of NATO planes will not last." British Foreign Secretary William Hague insisted shortly afterwards that NATO's military action in Libya would go on as long as needed.

