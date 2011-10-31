Boko Haram kills seven Nigerian soldiers in ambush
ABUJA Boko Haram fighters have killed seven Nigerian soldiers and wounded 19 more in an ambush on a road in the northeastern state of Borno, the military said on Friday.
TRIPOLI NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen hailed the end of the alliance's military intervention in Libya, which helped bring about the overthrow and death of Muammar Gaddafi.
"It's great to be in Libya, free Libya," Rasmussen told a media conference in the capital Tripoli. "We acted to protect you. Together we succeeded. Libya is finally free, from Benghazi to Brega, from Misrata to the Western Mountains and to Tripoli."
He said he was proud of the part NATO had played in the seven-month insurgency against Gaddafi, in which NATO planes and ships turned their firepower on his forces.
"At midnight tonight a successful chapter in NATO history will come to an end. You have already started writing a new chapter in Libya's history. Our commanders were very careful to make sure we did not harm you or your families," he said.
(Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Writing by Angus MacSwan; Editing by Louise Ireland)
GENEVA A United Nations report on establishing a database of companies with business interests in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank is set to be delayed until later this year, diplomats and activists said on Friday.
BEIRUT/ISTANBUL Russia intervened to halt a clash between Syrian government forces and Turkey-backed Syrian rebels in northern Syria, sources on both sides said on Friday, the first confrontation between them as both sides fight Islamic State in the area.