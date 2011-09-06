Boko Haram kills seven Nigerian soldiers in ambush
ABUJA Boko Haram fighters have killed seven Nigerian soldiers and wounded 19 more in an ambush on a road in the northeastern state of Borno, the military said on Friday.
BENGHAZI, Libya A convoy of 10 vehicles that crossed into Niger was carrying money taken from a branch of the Central Bank of Libya, a spokesman for the ruling National Transitional Council (NTC) said on Tuesday.
"They took the money from the central bank in Sirte," Abdel Hafiz Ghoga, an NTC spokesman told Reuters in Benghazi . Sirte is the birthplace of fugitive strongman Muammar Gaddafi.
An NTC official earlier said a Libyan convoy of 10 vehicles carrying gold and cash crossed into Niger late on Monday, citing sources among the Tuareg people who live in the Sahara desert on both sides of the frontier.
Ghoga also confirmed the convoy had reached Niger.
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)
GENEVA A United Nations report on establishing a database of companies with business interests in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank is set to be delayed until later this year, diplomats and activists said on Friday.
BEIRUT/ISTANBUL Russia intervened to halt a clash between Syrian government forces and Turkey-backed Syrian rebels in northern Syria, sources on both sides said on Friday, the first confrontation between them as both sides fight Islamic State in the area.