AGADEZ, Niger The head of Muammar Gaddafi's security brigades, Mansour Dhao, has crossed into Niger from Libya and is due to travel on to the Nigerien capital, Niamey, two Nigerien officials said Monday.

Gaddafi's entourage has been hit by numerous high-profile defections, arrests and killings since an uprising that has effectively ended his 42-year rule of the country.

The officials, who asked not to be named, said Dhao and more than 10 other Libyans crossed into Niger Sunday after several days of talks while they waited at the border.

"Around 15 Libyans, including Mansour Dhao, one of the heads of Gaddafi's security, arrived at the border about a week ago," one of the sources said. "The authorities gave the green light to allow them into the country and they arrived in Agadez on Sunday," he said.

He said the group had not yet departed for Niamey.

Dhao's departure comes days after Gaddafi's wife and three of his children fled to Algeria and fighters for the ruling National Transitional Council arrested his foreign minister outside Tripoli.

(Reporting by Abdoulaye Massalatchi in Agadez and Nathalie Prevost in Niamey; Writing by David Lewis and Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Jon Boyle)