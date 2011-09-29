Saadi Gaddafi, son of Muammar Gaddafi, attends his team Al-Ahli's training session in Hamrun outside Valletta, in this June 7, 2000 file photo. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit

PARIS Interpol issued an alert on Thursday calling for the arrest of a second son of ousted Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, putting pressure on Niger to detain Saadi Gaddafi who fled there three weeks ago.

The international police agency has already issued "red notices" seeking the arrest of Muammar Gaddafi and one of his sons, the politically prominent Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, as well as Gaddafi intelligence chief Abdullah al-Senussi.

The whereabouts of those three remain a mystery more than a month since Muammar Gaddafi's rule was toppled.

Lyon-based Interpol said it issued an alert for Saadi Gaddafi at the request of Libya's new authorities, who accuse him of leading military units responsible for crackdowns on protests and of misappropriating property.

Niger has said it placed Saadi Gaddafi under surveillance after he was intercepted crossing its desert frontier. Niger officials were not immediately available to comment on the Interpol arrest notice.

Of Gaddafi's six other sons, two fled to Algeria, one was reported killed in the conflict and three, including Saif al-Islam, are at large.

