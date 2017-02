Saadi Gaddafi, the third son of Libya's Muammar Gaddafi, reacts to a question at a news conference in Sydney in this February 7, 2005 file photo. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne/Files

NIAMEY Niger said on Monday it is keeping the son of Muammar Gaddafi, Saadi, under surveillance and has not detained him.

"Nothing has changed in the government's position. There is no international search for him. Like the others he is just under surveillance," a government spokesman said, referring to other Gaddadfi loyalists who have recently fled to Niger.