TRIPOLI A prominent critic of Libya's new rulers said on Tuesday interim Prime Minister Mahmoud Jibril should resign over what he said was a failure to supply ammunition to troops fighting forces still loyal to Muammar Gaddafi.

Demands have been made before for members of the country's National Transitional Council (NTC) to step down, but the latest intervention is likely to add to pressure on Jibril, who is already struggling with a stalled military offensive and a failure to form a new government.

Influential Islamist scholar Ali Al-Sallabi told Reuters that Jibril was responsible for failing to get enough ammunition to anti-Gaddafi forces struggling to take Sirte, one of the last remaining bastions of the former veteran ruler.

Sallabi, jailed in the 1980s for opposition activities, suggested ammunition levels among NTC forces were dangerously low.

"No doubt on the eastern front the ammunition has finished. We should ask Mr. Jibril, why did it finish?," he said, speaking through a translator.

"Now there is an immense mass of revolutionaries that do not want Jibril. Accordingly, Mr. Jibril should resign. Why is he insisting to continue? Such persistence I see is a political mistake which is not in the interest of the Libyan people."

NTC military spokesman Ahmed Bani denied that supplies were a problem. "There's enough ammunition. The fighters say there is enough," he told Reuters.

Since the fall of Tripoli a month ago, Sallabi has emerged as a prominent spokesman for groups of Islamists unhappy about what they see as attempts by Benghazi-based NTC leaders to exclude them from political life.

He has no formal political role but is a significant voice in Libyan affairs because he has good relations with Qatar, an influential backer of the NTC, and has a wide network of contacts in global Islamist circles.

He also is a friend of Tripoli's military commander Abdel Hakim Belhadj, a rising Islamist figure in post-Gaddafi Libya.

Sallabi's brother, Ismail, a commander of anti-Gaddafi fighters, earlier this month called on the NTC to resign because they were "remnants of the old regime." [ID:nL5E7K40C8]

Sallabi's pressure comes at a delicate moment for Jibril. His administration is in political limbo after he failed to get the full backing of the NTC for an enlarged executive committee, or cabinet, with himself ruling as both prime minister and foreign minister.

The executive committee was dissolved last month after procedural errors in an investigation into the unexplained killing of the NTC's military chief. Sources familiar with the negotiations said that one of the sticking points in the weekend meeting was the future role of Jibril in the new cabinet.

In a telephone interview with Reuters from Qatar, where he is temporarily based, Sallabi said Jibril had failed to cultivate good relations with neighbouring countries such as Algeria, Niger, Chad and Tunisia.

"He (Jibril) has failed as a prime minister in many things and he is living outside the country. He has no right to make himself prime minister and should be elected by the Libyan people and not himself...."

NTC spokesmen were not immediately available for comment. NTC officials previously have responded to such criticisms by saying with Gaddafi at large and fighting going on, now is the time for unity, not political rivalry.

LIBERATION TOO LATE

Sallabi also criticised interim leaders for their decision to delay the announcement of the country's "liberation" nearly one month after the capture of Tripoli, a move that would set the clock ticking on efforts to establish constitutional government and elections.

It is not clear what is required for liberation to take place but it may depend on the capture of Gaddafi and the defeat of his supporters' remaining bastions.

The decision to delay the announcement is seen by some as a cause of discord as interim leaders, and the broader Libyan public, squabble over when a new government should be formed.

"Historical lessons from revolutions tell that with the liberation of the capital, the revolution becomes the owner of the state...The declaration of liberation is supposed to take place right now. We are in dire need of a powerful national interim government," said Sallabi.

Asked who he would support for prime minister instead of Jibril, he said he was backing Abdulrahman Sweilhi, a moderate Islamist with a power base in the city of Misrata. A long-time critic of Gaddafi, Sweilhi was imprisoned in March.

(Editing by William Maclean and Michael Roddy)