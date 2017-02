U.S. President Barack Obama greets well-wishers as he visits Nancy's seafood restaurant in Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

VINEYARD HAVEN, Massachusetts U.S. President Barack Obama has not changed his opposition to putting U.S. troops on the ground in Libya, a White House spokesman said on Monday.

"That has not changed," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, where Obama is on vacation. Earnest was asked if Obama had changed his position about putting U.S. "boots on the ground" in Libya.

(Reporting by Alister Bull, writing by Patricia Zengerle, editing by Eric Beech)