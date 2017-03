TRIPOLI Libya's parliament has ordered the formation of a military force to end the occupation of oil ports by rebels, a spokesman said on Monday, after a North Korean-flagged tanker had loaded crude at one of the rebel-held ports.

"The military operation to fulfil this task will start within one week," according to a decree by the president of the General National Assembly (GNC) parliament, which was confirmed to Reuters by GNC spokesman Omar Hmeidan.

(This refiled version of the story fixes typographical errors in headline)

(Reporting by Feras Bosalum; Writing by Ulf Laessing)