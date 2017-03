TRIPOLI Libya's government has appointed a new head for the state oil security guards, fulfilling a part of a deal with rebels to reopen eastern ports they seized 10 months ago, officials said on Wednesday.

Outgoing premier Abdullah al-Thinni signed a decree appointing Colonel Ali Al-Ahrashi as head of the Petroleum Facilities Guards, officials said. A rebel official welcomed the appointment.

Both sides signed a deal in April to reopen four occupied oil ports but implementation has been slow so far.

