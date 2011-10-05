TRIPOLI Libya's National Oil Company (NOC) denied that any new deal involving Libyan oil has been struck with Britain's Heritage Oil, highlighting the risks of doing business at a time when fighting continues in parts of the country.

Heritage said on Tuesday it bought 51 percent of Benghazi-based Sahara Oil Services Holdings for $19.5 million (12.6 million pounds).

But NOC's director of international cooperation, Ahmed Al-Taghdi, told Reuters on Wednesday it was too early to consider any new deals involving Libyan oil companies.

"I have been instructed to deny these reports," Al-Taghdi said in an interview.

The British company insisted a deal had been agreed upon and said approval from the Libyan state oil company was not required.

"Heritage is reiterating what it said yesterday, which is that it has not signed a deal with the NOC, it has merely acquired a stake in a support services firm," a spokesman for Heritage said. "It is not something the NOC has to go through a subsequent approval process on."

Al-Taghdi said Tuesday's reports were incorrect and that no new deal involving services or production had been authorised.

The following statement later appeared on NOC's website: "The National Oil Corporation denies the existence of any talks with British firm Heritage to reach an agreement on re-upgrading some oilfields, starting production and awarding privileges."

FLUX

Libya's oil sector is in flux as the country begins to emerge from more than six months of civil war.

Fighting continues to sever Tripoli from the east of the country, and the oil sector faces an imminent reshuffle under the new government.

NOC subsidiaries have called for independence from the state oil body, with Total's Libyan venture calling for the all-powerful NOC to be dismantled and assume the role of regulator and Benghazi-based Agoco tendering cargoes for delivery later this month.

Britain has moved fast to win the favour of Libya's new government in the hope it will help its firms gain access to the North African country's oil reserves.

Cash-rich Heritage has a long history in Africa and a reputation for being a first-mover into political hotspots. The relatively small outlay for the British company dwarfs the potential returns from securing new deals.

Others eying a quick return to Libya's oil business may be deterred by the development, in a country where the political landscape is still highly fluid and the organisation of the oil sector itself is uncertain.

The NOC said at the start of the week it would resume full control over the oil business in Libya within the month, but there have been calls from its oil producing subsidiaries for more autonomy.

There are signs Agoco is enjoying its independence after playing a crucial role in supporting the NTC during the height of the conflict.

Heritage said on Tuesday it had discussed its deal with members of the National Transitional Council (NTC) which has yet to appoint a separate oil minister and plans to fully hand back responsibility for the oil sector to the all-powerful NOC.

(Additional reporting by Paul Hoskins; editing by Christopher Johnson)