TRIPOLI Protesters who had forced two oil terminals in Libya to shut have left the sites and normal operations are resuming at both Marsa el Hariga and Zueitina, workers said on Tuesday.

Libya has struggled to maintain steady output levels as protests and technical problems have cut deeply into production rates over the past year.

Zueitina has been shut down repeatedly by strikes and other problems, and did not operate at all for about six weeks at the start of the year. The latest outage started three days ago and has been quickly resolved.

"Pumping of oil and gas is resuming and exports will start soon. The army came to secure the port and the protesters are gone," said an engineer who works at Zueitina.

At Marsa el Hariga, operations were also resuming, after a stoppage lasting at least three weeks.

"Export operations will begin in one hour. We have dealt with the protesters' demands and a solution was found," said Marsa al-Hariga supervisor Rajab Sahnoun.

The latest disruptions have caused Libya's oil output to slump to 1.16 million barrels per day (bpd), a senior industry source told Reuters on Tuesday. It pumped about 1.6 million bpd before the revolution of 2011.

