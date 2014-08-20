Merkel meets Trump in clash of style and substance
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
BENGHAZI Libya Libya's acting oil minister Omar Shakmak said on Wednesday he would resign following a request by Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni.
"I will abide by the decision because it is not a matter of job but it is Libya. We can serve Libya in different jobs," he told Reuters by phone.
He did not say who will replace him. Shakmak, a technocrat, had run the portfolio since Oil Minister Abdelbari al-Arushi resigned earlier this year.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Ulf Laessing; editing by Jason Neely)
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
PARIS Francois Fillon's party has apologised for tweeting a caricature of Emmanuel Macron, his main rival in the race to be France's next president, that Fillon himself admitted was anti-Semitic.
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi forces have retaken around 30 percent of west Mosul from Islamic State militants, a commander of the elite Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) said on Sunday, as soldiers pushed further into the jihadists' territory.