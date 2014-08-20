Libya's Oil Minister Omar Shakmak speaks during an interview with Reuters in Tripoli April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

BENGHAZI Libya Libya's acting oil minister Omar Shakmak said on Wednesday he would resign following a request by Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni.

"I will abide by the decision because it is not a matter of job but it is Libya. We can serve Libya in different jobs," he told Reuters by phone.

He did not say who will replace him. Shakmak, a technocrat, had run the portfolio since Oil Minister Abdelbari al-Arushi resigned earlier this year.

