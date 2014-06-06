TRIPOLI Libya's eastern-most oil export terminal, Hariga, was still closed on Friday by protesting oil guards waiting for their salaries to be transferred, a spokesman for the operating company said on Friday.

Hariga is run by the Arabian Gulf Oil Company, a state-owned subsidiary of National Oil Corp (NOC).

The spokesman said that funds to cover the salaries had been transferred by the Ministry of Finance to NOC, but still needed to be transferred to the Petroleum Facilities Guards for distribution to its employees.

The port was shut down at the beginning of last week. Two oil tankers have been waiting to load since then.

