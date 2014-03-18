Rebels under Ibrahim Jathran guard the entrance of Es Sider port in Ras Lanuf March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

TRIPOLI Libyan rebels said the U.S. seizure of a tanker that loaded crude at a port under their control was an illegal act of piracy, according to a statement run by a rebel television station on Tuesday.

Abb-Rabbo al-Barassi, the rebels' self-declared prime minister, said the storming of the tanker by U.S. Navy commandos had violated international law, the statement said.

Last week, the tanker had loaded oil at the rebel-held Es Sider port and escaped the Libyan navy before U.S. forces seized it on Sunday night off the Cyprus coast.

(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Dale Hudson)