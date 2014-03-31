TRIPOLI Libya's attorney general has released three rebel fighters who had boarded a tanker loading oil at a rebel-held port before it was returned by the U.S. navy to the Libyan government, an official said on Monday.

The attorney general had apparently ordered the release based on promises by some lawmakers that this would help solve the blockage of oil ports by the rebels, Sadiq al-Soura, head of the investigations department at the attorney general's office, told Reuters.

The rebels had demanded the release before they would start any talks about lifting the blockage.

(Reporting by Feras Bosalum; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Anthony Barker)