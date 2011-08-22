NEW YORK The Victims of PanAm Flight 103 rejoiced over the collapse of Muammar Gaddafi's rule in Libya.

Some hope he is dead, 23 years after Libyan intelligence agents blew up an American airline over Scotland, killing 270 people.

"I'm just so thrilled," said Kathy Tedeschi, whose first husband was on PanAm Flight 103 on December 21, 1988.

"If somebody could find him dead, all the better," she said of Gaddafi, who most believe ordered the bombing that killed the mostly American 259 passengers and crew and 11 people in the village of Lockerbie.

Some of the relatives of those killed on the plane have been closely watching TV news reports of rebels taking over the Libyan capital, Tripoli, in the past few days.

"It's a bittersweet victory ... We wished this could have happened sooner," said Brian Flynn, vice president of the Victims of PanAm 103 group. "The Libyan people have freed themselves and we did our part to help."

Flynn, whose brother was killed on the aircraft, described decades of lobbying the U.S. Congress, the White House, the U.S. State Department and the United Nations to impose sanctions on Gaddafi's Libya and bring the agents to trial.

The group also helped pressure Gaddafi to give up materials that could be used to make nuclear weapons and to renounce terrorism.

In January 2001, a three-judge Scottish court sitting in the Netherlands found one of the Libyan agents, Abdel Basset al-Megrahi, guilty of murder. The court acquitted and set free his co-defendant, Al-Amin Khalifa Fahima.

Al-Megrahi was sentenced to life in prison but released by Scottish authorities on health grounds in August 2009, a decision that infuriated members of the victims' group.

Among many of the unanswered questions in Libya on Monday was the whereabouts of al-Megrahi, who was said to have prostate cancer with three months to live at the time of his release. Al-Megrahi appeared last month in a televised rally in Tripoli alongside Gaddafi.

"We don't know what is going to be left of Libya," said Frank Duggan, president of the group and a liaison between families and the U.S. government. "We don't really know who the rebels are taking over Libya."

If al-Megrahi were found alive, there was no reason to have another trial, Duggan said. "Just put him in a real jail."

