TRIPOLI Libya's new prime minister, Ahmed Maiteeq, said on Wednesday he wanted to form a cabinet open to all political factions that rejected the use of weapons.

Asked at his first news conference about the violence and chaos gripping the oil producer, Maiteeq said Libya needed dialogue to solve its problems.

(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami, Feras Bosalum and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Kevin Liffey)