TRIPOLI Libya's Supreme Court said on Thursday the election of Ahmed Maiteeq as prime minister was illegal, court officials said.

Maiteeq's lawyers immediately filed an appeal against the ruling which was broadcast on television.

Last month, parliament elected Maiteeq as new prime minister in a chaotic vote which has been disputed by some lawmakers and officials who said the quorum had been missed.

