CAIRO The head of Libya's rebel national council urged rebels Monday to respect the law and promised fair trials for members of Muammar Gaddafi's government.

"I call on all Libyans to exercise self restraint and to respect the property and lives of others and not to resort to taking the law into their own hands," Mustafa Abdel Jalil told a news conference in the eastern city of Benghazi aired by Al Jazeera television.

He said the national council would favour foreign countries that had supported the rebellion.

"We assure the international community that we are seeking to build solid ties based on mutual respect," he said, adding that countries would benefit from "special privileges" in relations with the oil-rich north African country.

