TRIPOLI Libyan rebels poured into Muammar Gaddafi's compound in Tripoli on Tuesday and were seen firing in the air in celebration, Reuters reporters on the scene said.

Pro-Gaddafi forces initially tried to defend the compound but their resistance later ended, the reporters said.

(Reporting by Zohra Bemsera and Abdelaziz Boumzar; writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Maria Golovnina)