TRIPOLI Libyan rebels poured into Muammar Gaddafi's compound in Tripoli on Tuesday and were seen firing in the air in celebration, Reuters reporters on the scene said.

Pro-Gaddafi forces initially tried to defend the vast Bab al-Aziziya compound, the seat of Gaddafi's political power and the principal base of loyalists seeking to rescue his 42-year rule, but their resistance later ended, the reporters said.

A column of black smoke rose over the compound as dozens of heavily armed rebels, along with some unarmed civilians, entered the complex cheering. A rebel tore a poster of Gaddafi while others tried to pull down a statue of a hand crushing a fighter jet.

Rebels had said on Monday that the compound had been protected by tanks and snipers.

Chanting and car horns could be heard in the area in apparent celebration, according to live television broadcasts.

Rebel fighters streamed into Tripoli over the weekend in the final push of a six-month war to oust Gaddafi.

Gaddafi's whereabouts were unknown, though he has said in recent days over state television that he remains in Tripoli.

(Reporting by Zohra Bensemra and Abdelaziz Boumzar; writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Maria Golovnina and Elizabeth Fullerton)