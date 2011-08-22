DUBAI The chairman of the rebel National Transitional Council (NTC), Mustafa Abdul-Jalil, has said no one knows the whereabouts of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Al Arabiya television said on Monday.

Al Arabiya also quoted him as saying no negotiations are under way between the rebel leadership and the International Criminal Court, based in The Hague, on Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, one of the leader's sons now being held by the rebels. An ICC official said earlier talks were under way with the rebels on transferring Saif al-Islam to the war crimes court.

