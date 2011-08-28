Benin, Niger and Togo have formally recognised Libya's rebels, breaking ranks with the African Union which said on Friday it could not recognise the rebel National Transitional Council (NTC) until fighting had ended.

More than 40 countries now recognise the NTC, set to take power and move to Tripoli after rebels forced veteran leader Muammar Gaddafi to abandon his headquarters in the capital.

The NTC declared itself the sole legitimate representative of the Libyan people on March 5 and appointed Mahmoud Jibril on March 23 to form an interim government.

Here are the countries that have recognised the NTC:

Albania

Australia

Austria

Bahrain

Belgium

Benin

Britain

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso

Canada

Chad

Croatia

Denmark

Egypt

Finland

France

Gambia

Germany

Greece

Iraq

Italy

Japan

Jordan

Kuwait

Latvia

Lebanon

Luxembourg

Maldives

Malta

Montenegro

Morocco

Netherlands

Niger

Nigeria

Palestinian Authority

Panama

Portugal

Qatar

Senegal

Slovenia

Spain

Togo

Tunisia

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United States

* China has not formally recognised the NTC, but said on Wednesday it had "always attached significance to (its) important role."

* Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that Moscow might establish formal relations with the rebels if they were able to "unite the country for a new democratic start."

Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)