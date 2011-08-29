More than 50 countries have recognised Libya's National Transitional Council. Here is a list of those countries:
Albania
Australia
Austria
Bahrain
Belgium
Benin
Britain
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Canada
Chad
Croatia
Czech Republic
Denmark
Egypt
Finland
France
Gabon
Gambia
Germany
Greece
Guinea
Iraq
Italy
Ivory Coast
Japan
Jordan
Kuwait
Latvia
Lebanon
Luxembourg
Maldives
Malta
Montenegro
Morocco
Netherlands
Niger
Nigeria
Palestinian Authority
Panama
Portugal
Qatar
Senegal
Slovenia
Spain
Togo
Tunisia
Turkey
United Arab Emirates
United States
Zimbabwe
* The African Union Commission's Chairman Jean Ping has accepted that Muammar Gaddafi was a defeated man but stopped short of officially recognising the NTC, reiterating the bloc's call for an inclusive government ahead of elections.
* China has not formally recognised the NTC, but has said it had "always attached significance to (its) important role."
* Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Moscow might establish formal relations with the rebels if they were able to "unite the country for a new democratic start."
