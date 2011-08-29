More than 50 countries have recognised Libya's National Transitional Council. Here is a list of those countries:

Albania

Australia

Austria

Bahrain

Belgium

Benin

Britain

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso

Canada

Chad

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Egypt

Finland

France

Gabon

Gambia

Germany

Greece

Guinea

Iraq

Italy

Ivory Coast

Japan

Jordan

Kuwait

Latvia

Lebanon

Luxembourg

Maldives

Malta

Montenegro

Morocco

Netherlands

Niger

Nigeria

Palestinian Authority

Panama

Portugal

Qatar

Senegal

Slovenia

Spain

Togo

Tunisia

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United States

Zimbabwe

* The African Union Commission's Chairman Jean Ping has accepted that Muammar Gaddafi was a defeated man but stopped short of officially recognising the NTC, reiterating the bloc's call for an inclusive government ahead of elections.

* China has not formally recognised the NTC, but has said it had "always attached significance to (its) important role."

* Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Moscow might establish formal relations with the rebels if they were able to "unite the country for a new democratic start."

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)