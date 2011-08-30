Almost 60 countries have recognized Libya's National Transitional Council. Here is a list of those countries:

Albania

Australia

Austria

Bahrain

Belgium

Benin

Britain

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso

Canada

Cape Verde

Chad

Colombia

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Egypt

Estonia

Ethiopia

Finland

France

Gabon

Gambia

Germany

Greece

Guinea

Hungary

Iraq

Italy

Ivory Coast

Japan

Jordan

Kosovo

Kuwait

Latvia

Lebanon

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Maldives

Malta

Montenegro

Morocco

Netherlands

Niger

Nigeria

Palestinian Authority

Panama

Portugal

Qatar

Senegal

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Togo

Tunisia

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United States

* The African Union called on August 26 for the formation of an inclusive transitional government in Libya, saying it could not recognise the rebels as sole legitimate representatives of the nation while fighting continued.

The stand was at odds with that of AU members who have announced their recognition of the National Transitional Council.

* China has not formally recognized the NTC but has said it had "always attached significance to (its) important role."

* Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Moscow might establish formal relations with the rebels if they were able to "unite the country for a new democratic start."

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)