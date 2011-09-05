(Reuters) -
Nearly 60 countries have recognised Libya's National Transitional Council. Here is a list of those countries:
Albania
Australia
Austria
Bahrain
Belgium
Benin
Britain
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Canada
Cape Verde
Chad
Colombia
Croatia
Czech Republic
Denmark
Egypt
Ethiopia
Finland
France
Gabon
Gambia
Germany
Greece
Guinea
Hungary
Iraq
Italy
Ivory Coast
Japan
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kosovo
Kuwait
Latvia
Lebanon
Luxembourg
Malaysia
Maldives
Malta
Montenegro
Morocco
Netherlands
Niger
Nigeria
Palestinian Authority
Panama
Portugal
Qatar
Senegal
Slovenia
Spain
Togo
Tunisia
Turkey
United Arab Emirates
United States
* The African Union called on August 26 or the formation of an inclusive transitional government in Libya, saying it could not recognise the rebels as sole legitimate representatives of the nation while fighting continued. The stand was at odds with AU members that have announced their recognition of the National Transitional Council
* China has not formally recognised the NTC, but has said it had "always attached significance to (its) important role."
* Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Moscow might establish formal relations with the rebels if they were able to "unite the country for a new democratic start."
(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)