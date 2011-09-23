More than 60 countries have recognised Libya's National Transitional Council. Here is a list of those countries:
Albania
Algeria
Australia
Austria
Bahrain
Belgium
Benin
Britain
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Canada
Cape Verde
Chad
China*
Colombia
Croatia
Czech Republic
Denmark
Egypt
Ethiopia
Finland
France
Gabon
Gambia
Germany
Greece
Guinea
Hungary
Iraq
Ireland
Italy
Ivory Coast
Japan
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kosovo
Kuwait
Latvia
Lebanon
Luxembourg
Malaysia
Maldives
Malta
Montenegro
Morocco
Netherlands
Niger
Nigeria
Palestinian Authority
Panama
Portugal
Qatar
Rwanda
Senegal
Seychelles
Slovenia
South Africa
Spain
Togo
Tunisia
Turkey
United Arab Emirates
United States
* The African Union (AU) recognised the National Transitional Council (NTC) on September 20 as Libya's de facto government, removing another piece of diplomatic support for ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi.
* China officially acknowledged the NTC as Libya's "ruling authority" on September 12.
* Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Moscow might establish formal relations with the rebels if they were able to "unite the country for a new democratic start."
