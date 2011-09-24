More than 60 countries have recognised Libya's National Transitional Council. Here is a list of those countries:

Albania

Algeria

Australia

Austria

Bahrain

Belgium

Benin

Britain

Bulgaria

Burkina Faso

Canada

Cape Verde

Chad

China*

Colombia

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Egypt

Ethiopia

Finland

France

Gabon

Gambia

Germany

Greece

Guinea

Hungary

Iraq

Ireland

Italy

Ivory Coast

Japan

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kosovo

Kuwait

Latvia

Lebanon

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Maldives

Malta

Montenegro

Morocco

Netherlands

Niger

Nigeria

Palestinian Authority

Panama

Portugal

Qatar

Rwanda

Senegal

Seychelles

Slovenia

South Africa

Spain

Togo

Tunisia

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United States

* The African Union (AU) recognised the National Transitional Council (NTC) on September 20 as Libya's de facto government, removing another piece of diplomatic support for ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi.

* China officially acknowledged the NTC as Libya's "ruling authority" on September 12.

* Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Moscow might establish formal relations with the rebels if they were able to "unite the country for a new democratic start."

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)