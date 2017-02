TUNIS Libya's rebels have captured Muammar Gaddafi's son, Saif Al-Islam, the head of the rebel National Transitional Council told Al Jazeera television on Sunday.

"We have confirmed information that our guys have captured Saif Al-Islam," Mustapha Abd El Jalil said. "We have given instructions to treat him well so that he can face trial."

