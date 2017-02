TUNIS Muammar Gaddafi's government is ready for immediate negotiations with rebels seeking to oust him, and has asked NATO to convince the rebel forces to halt an attack on Tripoli, a spokesman said on state television on Sunday.

Gaddafi was prepared to negotiate directly with the head of the rebel National Transitional Council, spokesman Moussa Ibrahim said.

He added that 1,300 people had been killed in fighting in Tripoli on Sunday.

