TRIPOLI Employees of western Libya's main oil refinery plan to shut down operations to protest the government's weak hold on security in the city of Zawiya, where the refinery is based, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Essam al-Muntasir said the employees would not resume operations until the government provided adequate security to protect refinery buildings.

For two days this week, wounded veterans demanding better government operations blocked entry to the refinery, shutting down operations and causing petrol shortages in the capital.

The Zawiya refinery, about 50 km (30 miles) west of Tripoli, has a capacity of 120,000 barrels per day and provides 40 percent of western Libya's oil needs, Muntasir said.

