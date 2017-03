TRIPOLI Libya plans to build two oil refineries in its east and south, where strikes have shut down crude facilities, Prime Minister Ali Zeidan said on Wednesday.

Zeidan told reporters the government planned a 300,000 barrels a day refinery in Tobruk in the east where protesters have blocked the Hariga port for around two months.

Another 50,000 bpd-refinery would be set up in Ubari in the remote south where workers have shut down the El Sharara oilfield since the weekend.

Zeidan also said oil exports from Hariga port would resume on Sunday or Monday.

