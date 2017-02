DUBAI The rebel Libyan ambassador to the United Arab Emirates said Tuesday that Libya's Zawiya refinery had not been badly damaged in fighting between government and rebel forces and that the UAE and Qatar would be well placed to provide fuel to the country.

Aref Ali Nayed also told a news conference in Dubai that the UAE and Qatar would play an important role in the reconstruction of Libya.

(Reporting by Mahmoud Habboush; Writing by Jason Benham, editing by Tim Pearce)