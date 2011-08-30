LONDON Hundreds of African migrants and refugees in desperate need of medical attention are hiding in makeshift camps in the Libyan capital, a leading aid agency said Tuesday.

Medecins sans Frontieres (Doctors without Borders) said the groups were living in appalling conditions and urgently needed protection. Fighters are still trying to root out forces loyal to deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in Tripoli.

"Many of these people already fled from fighting in their home countries, such as Somalia, Sudan or other African countries," said Simon Burroughs, MSF's emergency coordinator in Tripoli. "Some people came to these makeshift camps looking for a way to cross by boat to Europe. All of them remain trapped with nowhere to go."

The charity said one community of around 1,000 refugees and migrants lives in and around boats on an abandoned military base. Another group of around 200 are sheltering on a farm.

"Many suffer from respiratory infections, skin diseases and gastro-intestinal complaints," said medical coordinator Dr Paulo Reis. "Most of the medical conditions we have treated are also stress-related -- including difficulty sleeping due to extreme and constant fear."

MSF also said its medical and surgical teams were helping Libyan staff in Tripoli's central hospital and Ben Ashour clinic. A boat with more than 10 tonnes of medical and logistical supplies was due to arrive in Tripoli Tuesday.

(Reporting by Robert Woodward; Editing by Angus MacSwan)