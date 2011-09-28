LONDON Benghazi-based oil firm Agoco said on Wednesday it planned restarts at three more Libyan oilfields in east and west Libya by mid-October, boosting output to 350,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Agoco also issued a tender to sell crude oil in the international spot market of the same quality as before the war, a trade source said.

Oil is slowly starting to flow again after seven months of fighting and, if fresh projections prove correct, may beat the expectations of analysts who think it could take three years to reach pre-war output levels.

"Our target plan is to have the Nafoora field back on 5 October and Hamada and Beda on 15 October. That will bring total output to 350,000 barrels per day," Agoco spokesman Abdeljalil Mauf said by telephone on Wednesday.

The oil firm, a subsidiary of Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC), was the first to restart production in Libya after around seven months of war and is now pumping from the eastern Sarir and Mesla fields.

Agoco's current output is around 220,000 bpd, said Mayuf.

A senior source in NOC said last week the country's total output, including oil pumped from Agoco fields, could reach 500,000 bpd or nearly a third of pre-war output by early October.

EXPORT OUTLOOK

In a further indication that Libyan crude oil supplies will soon be reaching the international spot market, Agoco said it was planning to send its second cargo from a port next to Tobruk this week.

Libya's first oil cargo to be shipped in months sailed from the eastern port of Marsa el Hariga, next to Tobruk, on September 25 bound for Europe.

The first cargo was bought by trading firm Vitol, Mayuf said, in exchange for fuel sales.

"There's another cargo of around 500,000 barrels, which will be exported to Zawiyah," he said, adding that this crude oil would be used to supply a domestic refinery.

Some of the fresh output from the fields in the eastern Sirte Basin will also be used to feed the Ras Lanuf refinery and will not be sold on international markets, he said.

A trade source told Reuters he had received an invitation for a sell tender for Sarir crude. It will make the third cargo to sail from the Marsa el Hariga port and the second to be sold internationally.

"It is a new tender and it is for standard quality Sarir crude for mid-October loading," the source said.

The tender followed an earlier one issued by trader Vitol.

Vitol offered a cargo of fresh crude oil from the oilfield for October 1-10 loading but the initial tender lacked buying interest due to confusion over the quality of the crude.

It has re-issued the tender, marketing the cargo as Sarir, traders said.

Crude oil and condensate have been offered from the Western port of Mellitah, with some volume already sold.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Jane Baird and Anthony Barker)