TRIPOLI All foreign journalists have left the Rixos hotel in Tripoli after being prevented from leaving it for days by armed men loyal to Muammar Gaddafi, Reuters journalists who had been staying in the hotel said on Wednesday.

The journalists said that representatives of the International Committee Red Cross came to the hotel and arranged for them to leave and provided transport away from the hotel.

(Reporting by Missy Ryan and Leon Malherbe; Writing by Richard Valdmanis)