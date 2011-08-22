MOSCOW Russia said Monday it hopes the seizure of power by rebels will end Libya's bloodshed and warned against foreign interference in the internal affairs of the north African state.

"The dramatic turn of events in the Libyan conflict bears witness, by all signs, to a shift of power into the hands of the rebels very soon," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We hope that this will bring an end to the drawn-out bloodshed between Libyans, which has brought so much misfortune and suffering to the population of the country and caused serious damage to its economy."

Russia supported an initial U.N. Security Council resolution imposing sanctions on Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi and his government, but Russia abstained from a second resolution in March that allowed Western military intervention.

Russia, which had billions of dollars worth of energy arms and infrastructure deals with Gaddafi's government, has accused the NATO forces carrying out air strikes of overstepping their mandate to protect civilians and taking sides in the civil war.

The Foreign Ministry said other countries should help protect Libyan civilians and help them establish a lawful government when the bloodshed is over, but must not interfere.

"One of the important lessons of the Libyan conflict is that in the conditions of civil conflict in a sovereign country, all members of the international community must conduct themselves with a maximum of restraint and responsibility," it said.

"In the context of the current events we call on all states to ... refrain from interference in Libya's internal affairs and provide practical support in protecting the civilian population and the establishment of lawful authorities in the country," the ministry said.

With Gaddafi's whereabouts unknown, President Dmitry Medvedev's Africa envoy, Mikhail Margelov, reiterated that Russia would not give him refuge.

"We will not take in Gaddafi or his sons or those who have blood on their hands," Margelov told Ekho Moskvy radio.

